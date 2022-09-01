Hibs transfer latest: Club working on Harry McKirdy deal, contact made over Dynel Simeu, Easter Road exits

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Road chiefs are hopeful of getting things done and dusted well in advance of the deadline, having pursued the 25-year-old for a number of weeks.

It is believed that personal terms have already been sorted and a deal reached with the Robins, and the player will undergo rigorous testing from the club’s sport science department with a view to completing a move north.

Christian Doidge’s loan departure to Kilmarnock allowed talks to progress for the former Aston Villa youth prospect, whose two strikes in five games for Swindon at the start of the current campaign took him on to 25 goals and ten assists in 49 games for the Wiltshire outfit.

Progress on the McKirdy deal suggests interest in Macauley Bonne of QPR has cooled as Hibs seek to bolster their attacking options before the midnight deadline.

Hibs have also made contact with Southampton about 20-year-old centre-back Dynel Simeu, one of a few players in that position under consideration. Any move is likely to go down to the wire but the Capital club is keen to bring in defensive reinforcements with the former Chelsea kid topping the list.

It is understood that Hibs are not seeking midfield reinforcements despite reported interest in Ethan Galbraith of Manchester United, although the Northern Ireland internationalist was on Hibs’ radar earlier this summer and nothing is ever certain on transfer deadline day.

Kyle Magennis is making good progress in his comeback bid and hasn’t experienced any pain since returning to training while Lee Johnson is unlikely to play Josh Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Joe Newell as a midfield combination again, having kept faith in the trio after the 2-2 draw with Rangers for the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren.

With Ewan Henderson and Nohan Kenneh both in the reckoning Johnson is happy enough with his options in the middle of the park.