Hibs transfer latest: Melker Hallberg situation, Toby Sibbick link, Darren McGregor and Sean Mackie update

Melker Hallberg could be on his way out of Hibs

The 26-year-old hasn’t yet featured for Shaun Maloney’s side due to injury, but returned to the matchday squad as an unused substitute for the 3-1 Boxing Day win at Tannadice against Dundee United.

However, with the Easter Road side well stocked in the middle of the park, the former Vejle man could move on this month.

Meanwhile, Hibs have not made an offer for Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick, despite reports of the Tykes knocking back a six-figure bid for the former Hearts loanee. The Evening News understands that the 22-year-old, who spent time at Tynecastle in 2020, was part of a wider list drawn up by the club’s recruitment team ahead of the January transfer window but Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke, who arrived on loan from Norwich City and Arsenal respectively, were the club’s main targets as they sought quality additions to the defence.

Veteran centre-back Darren McGregor is also likely to stay in the Capital despite interest from Dundee but left-back Sean Mackie could be on his way out of the club with Hibs open to offers for the 23-year-old.

Able to operate as a wing-back or on the left of midfield, Mackie has made just 21 appearances for Hibs since making his first-team bow in 2016 and with his contract due to expire in the summer he could leave before the window closes if the right move comes up.

