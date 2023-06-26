Hibs have further bolstered their goalkeeping options with the capture of Maksymilian ‘Max’ Boruc on a permanent two-year deal from Śląsk Wrocław. The 20-year-old impressed on trial at East Mains last season and joins Jojo Wollacott as one of two new ‘keepers in Lee Johnson’s squad.

Boruc’s arrival means Hibs meet the three goalies requirement for European games. He will feature for the club’s development squad and have a chance to push Wollacott and Marshall for one of the two main ‘keeper berths.

Johnson, who was impressed by the shot-stopper’s attitude and ability when Hibs ran the rule over him in March, said: “We had the pleasure of having Max on trial last season and we could see that he has a lot of potential. We really liked him as a character and look forward to helping develop different attributes in his game."

Hibs have completed the signing of Maksymilian 'Max' Boruc on a two-year deal. Picture: Alan Rennie / Hibernian FC

Born in Poland, Boruc began his senior career with Husqvarna in Sweden, making his debut at the age of 15 and attracting interest from Germany and Italy, leading to trial spells with Schalke and Torino. Clubs from England were also keen and he eventually signed for Stoke over West Brom, although he would later have a spell with the Baggies before joining Śląsk in Poland.