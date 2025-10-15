The Norwich City playmaker reportedly has interest from clubs in his native Denmark and in the Brazilian top flight.

The latest international break is over and the Hibs squad are back together and preparing for an important Scottish Premiership clash at home to Livingston this weekend.

David Gray’s side are in need of three points after a lackluster start to the 2025/26 season which has seen them pick up just one win so far along with five draws from their seven fixtures. Their 1-0 defeat in the Edinburgh Derby to rivals Hearts at Tynecastle came as the lowest point thus far just before the break.

Elsewhere, clubs across the country and continent are already making plans for the January transfer window. A former Hibs favourite has his name in the headlines right now with multiple clubs reportedly keen on his signature.

According to a report by SportsBoom, former Hibs favourite Emiliano Marcondes is ‘on the radar’ of a number of clubs. The Norwich City attackers is supposedly wanted by two of the biggest clubs in his native Denmark plus a famous Brazilian name.

The ex Bournemouth and Brentford man only spent a short spell on loan at the capital club, joining from The Cherries in January 2024. However, he made a significant impact with supporters during that period and is remembered fondly for his contributions on the pitch.

He joined English Football League Championship outfit Norwich City the following summer and has been a first team regular ever since. However, he is now in the second year of the two year contract he singed at Carrow Road and it looks like clubs are beginning to monitor his situation.

Danish Superliga sides Midtylland, who eliminated Hibs in Europa League qualifying this season, and Nordsjælland are both named as sides who have the 30-year old on their radars. However, another big name team from much further afield are also linked.

Brazilian Serie A side Gremio, best known in Europe for kickstarting the careers of players like Ronaldinho and Lucas Leiva, are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Denmark under 21 international. Marcondes has ties to the South American nation through his mother, who was born there.

Marcondes ‘open’ to remaining with Norwich City

However, the former Hibs loanee may not be going anywhere despite the rumored interest. The same report claims that he is ‘open’ to remaining with Norwich City. It is also claimed that talks over the player’s future with the Canaries are due to get underway soon.

Marcondes made 17 appearances for Hibs during his loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season and scored three goal with one of those coming in a 1-1 Edinburgh Derby draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

He managed five goals in 33 games for Norwich last season. This season he has yet to find the back of the net in his six appearances with his club struggling for form, sitting 19th in the EFL Championship table with just two wins in their opening nine games.