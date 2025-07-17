The impact of one Hibs signing at his former club has been made apparent in a transfer verdict.

A rival boss has admitted that they can’t go out and sign a player with the same current quality as one who’s just left for Hibs.

Clubs across the country are hoping to retain their best players while adding top quality additions. For some, it’s about replacing those who have gone to pastures new and that’s the position Dundee find themselves in with versatile star Josh Mulligan swapping Dens Park for Easter Road.

Mulligan has impressed in early friendly action for Hibs and his exit has not been helped with Lyall Cameron leaving Dundee and joining Rangers. Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley is now the head coach in Tayside and with Callum Jones arriving after time at Hull City, he admits like for like quality in terms of the departing duo can’t be captured.

Dundee transfer verdict on star departing for Hibs

Pressley said: “The first thing is that it’s not easy to replace the two that have left. Financially, we can’t go out and sign ready-made replacements. If you look at Jones, he’s at a really good age just now. He’s had a number of loans. He’s done a lot of his foundational work. But we’ve seen enough in his performances around the areas we are looking for and the experience he’s had, he’s ready to kick on.

“That’s where we are in our recruitment. We can’t sign a ready-made replacement for a Lyall Cameron. We have to sign players who maybe haven’t quite put it all together yet. Callum has a lot of good attributes and with our support we hope he can start putting them all together here.

“I think I sense also the fact that he’s been desperately looking for a home, a stable home where he can really kick his career on. Callum will bring good running power to the middle of the pitch. And that’s an aspect we think we really need.”

Steven Pressley verdict on shock defeat

The former Jambo’s stint in the Dundee dugout did not get off to the best start at the weekend as they were shocked at home by Airdrie in their first Premier Sports Cup group stage game, losing 1-0. Pressley said: : “Although we didn’t want it at the weekend, setbacks are often the catalyst to move things forward. Because then you have to refocus and identify the problems.

“So, I think that’s healthy at times, I think in pre-season, although this was a cup competition, but pre-seasons without setbacks can be dangerous. It can now be a real catalyst for us to say, look, we’ve got so much work ahead of us, and I think that is really important. We believe in what we are doing, but we are realistic about what we are doing. It was our first real game of any note and the first time we were really stress-tested.

“Do I think we are anywhere near resembling where I want us to be? Absolutely not, no. Not even close. But I believe in the process and I do believe in what we are trying to do. think we’ve got a group of players that have really bought into what we’re trying to do. Along the way, there are going to be bumps. I was under no illusions, this was always going to be a difficult job, a challenging job. But I enjoy that challenge, and I also enjoy working with this group. I think we have a group of players that want to put things right here and who are really pushing to be better, and that’s all I ask for.

“All the other things we have to accept and take care of, but as long as we believe in what we’re doing, I think we will be fine.”