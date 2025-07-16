40 free agents Hearts, Hibs and SPFL clubs could sign from PFA squad as pre season team assembled

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are some of the free agents available to clubs like Hearts and Hibs as they look to win new contracts

The summer transfer window often comes with a hunt for bargains and Hearts plus Hibs have been busy in this market.

Stars like Claudio Braga and Stuart Findlay are already off the mark at Tynecastle with Derek McInnes’ side navigating their Premier Sports Cup campaign. Hibs meanwhile have busy their transfer record to sign Thibault Klidje ahead of Europa League qualification action vs FC Midtjylland.

Bargains will also be sought and some could be found in the PFA pre season squad, with 40 unattached players involved in the ensemble this week. They have faced off against Port Vale in a friendly, as players are offered regular training as they seek a new club, and look to impress.

Dwight Gayle completed a full pre-season with the PFA last summer and landed at Hibs off the back of it, where he made himself a cult hero with a winner at Hearts and providing key experience en route to a third place Premiership finish. So could Hibs go back into that realm for more recruits, or could the likes of Hearts plus others in Scotland take a look at what’s on offer? Including a range of players from former Premiership men to a Scotland international, here are the 40 players currently.

Position: Winger Last club: Salford City

1. Hakeeb Adelakun

Position: Winger Last club: Salford City Photo: Carl Recine

Position: Defender Last club: Barrow

2. Sam Barnes

Position: Defender Last club: Barrow Photo: Lewis Storey

Position: Centre-back Last club: Preston North End

3. Patrick Bauer

Position: Centre-back Last club: Preston North End | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper Last club: Shrewsbury Town

4. Jamal Blackman

Position: Goalkeeper Last club: Shrewsbury Town | Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

