The start was brutal. No other word for it, really. But they’re picking up, individually and as a collective. Together, the trio who make up Hibernian’s ‘back three’ are looking – and feeling – a lot more secure and solid in their footing.

“Yeah, it was a really tough start to the league season,” admits Warren O’Hora, the Irishman – one leg of the previous problem area, alongside fellow centre-half Marvin Ekpiteta and goalie Josef Bursik - adding: “You can’t shy away from it, when you look at the goals we conceded at the start of the season.

“Talking about us three at the back, we've been working really hard, you know, in training. Obviously, it's been a little bit stop start with the break after the last win, and we wanted to clearly get the ball rolling. We really wanted to keep our momentum going with clean sheets.

“We've been really working hard with the staff, been putting time on training pitch, trying to do a little bits to see where we can get better. And I think you could see that against Rangers, even though we lost.

“We obviously got a first win a couple of weeks ago, which felt really nice – a first clean sheet as well. It would have been great to build on that at Ibrox, of course. And we never will be happy with a loss. But we still feel we’re progressing.”

For a while there, it looked as if at least one of O’Hora, Ekpiteta and/or Bursik might fall victim to a familiar curse afflicting many a cross-Border import to Scottish football. Watching them concede self-inflicted goals, fans began to wonder if the trio – all experienced in the English game – had simply been caught out by the frenetic pace and physical nature of Scotland’s top flight.

O’Hora says getting to know when to play through the lines – and when to go long – has been the biggest adjustment. Drawing on his first experience of playing at Ibrox, in Sunday’s narrow 1-0 loss, the former MK Dons star said: “Yeah, especially away from home. A place like Ibrox, you know, Rangers back there in the league for the first time, you know, so you need to pick your times to play, as well.

“Me personally, I think we can play a little bit more. I think when we did actually put our foot in the ball and play, we did really well. We got into some good areas, and we did that a lot.

“Yeah, there are times you have to go longer. You know, we have Lewis Miller on the right side of the pitch, an animal in the air, and we have big Myko up top, who's a big boy as well. So we play to our strengths and that is where it is

“Finding the balance is probably the biggest thing I’ve found out about this league so far. It’s something we’re working on. And we will get better.”

O’Hora, who has worn the skipper’s armband for the last two games in the absence of the injured Joe Newell, revealed that the club captain had been providing plenty of help and advice from his position on the sidelines. Helping the 25-year-old former Brighton prospect to cope with the extra responsibility. And enjoy the experience.

“Myself and the gaffer had a chat before the St Johnstone game,” he said, adding: “He just said: ‘OK, I can see you have that leadership in you.’ You never say no to it, do you?

“I’ve been captain before - but not anywhere as big or important as Hibs. So it is a big challenge for me and it's something that I feel like I can grow into a little bit more

“Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of other boys in that dressing room who provide leadership. Boys who have been here a long time.

“Joe has been out the last couple of games. And he's been amazing for me as well, you know, sending me little texts before a game to get the lads going – and warning me what to expect.

“But the gaffer said to me that maybe being captain for these games could maybe gave me an extra five or ten percent in my performances, because he sees some leadership in me. Hopefully I’ve grown into that.”