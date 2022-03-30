Hibs U18s: Connor Young nets hat-trick as wee Hibees hit Dundee United for six

Josh O’Connor, Murray Aiken, and Freddie Wylie were also on target in the second half as Gareth Evans’ side returned to winning ways in emphatic style at the Regional Performance Centre.

International duty and injuries meant changes to the starting line-up with Tom Carter making his first appearance in goals in place of Murray Johnson while there were starts for Freddie Wylie and Malik Zaid in midfield.

Ethan Laidlaw was away with Scotland Under-17s, who qualified for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship as one of the best-placed runners-up in the elite round, while Jacob Blaney and Robbie Hamilton also missed out.

Connor Young netted a hat-trick as Hibs Under-18s saw off their Dundee United counterparts. Picture: Maurice Dougan

This was the first time the two teams had met in CAS Elite Under-18 League action this season and Hibs took the lead after just 24 minutes, Young’s effort taking a deflection on its way past Jamie McCabe. The forward made it two ten minutes later, evading the challenge of Greg Petrie on the left before firing a fierce shot into the far corner.

Young got his treble before half-time, collecting the ball from Oscar MacIntyre on the left and finishing from 25 yards for his and Hibs’ third.

Hibs picked up where they had left off in the second half and extended their lead on the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Petrie was penalised for felling Young in the box. O’Connor stepped up and finished from 12 yards to give the visitors a four-goal lead.

Fewer than five minutes later Hibs made it five, Aiken getting in on the act with a well-taken finish from just inside the area.

Wylie, who has had to be patient in his search for gametime in the under-18s recently, made it six with a spectacular strike from all of 30 yards after 72 minutes.

The win takes Hibs within two points of league-leaders Rangers but with six games in hand on the Gers, who they play in Glasgow on Friday April 8.

Hibs: Carter; McCulloch, Weir, Megwa; J MacIntyre, Aiken, Wylie, O MacIntyre; Zaid; Young, O’Connor.

