Connor Young, left, celebrates his goal with Murray Aiken and Jacob MacIntyre. Picture: Maurice Dougan

An Ethan Laidlaw strike cancelled out Rory Wilson’s opener with Robbie Ure’s second-half goal earning a share of the spoils after Connor Young’s penalty had put Hibs in front.

The result means Hibs stay third in the table on 43 points, but with eight games in hand on second-placed Hearts on 44 points, and seven in hand on the Light Blues who are currently at the summit with 48 points.

Hibs were without Josh O’Connor, whose season is over after suffering an injury, but Laidlaw and goalkeeper Murray Johnson returned from international duty and started for Gareth Evans’ side.

Ethan Laidlaw marked his return from international duty with a goal. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Young had an early sight of goal after his corner was only partially cleared and his cross wasn’t far away from the goal. Laidlaw also fired narrowly over as the visitors started strongly.

Rangers began to come into the game more and Wilson nabbed the opener from close range after Hibs failed to deal with a ball in the six-yard box.

Ure, who scored twice in the recent Scottish Youth Cup semi-final between the two teams at East Mains, then passed up a gilt-edged chance to increase the hosts’ advantage, heading wide when it looked easier to score.

With five minutes until half time, Jacob Blaney won possession midway inside the Hibs half; Young pounced on the loose ball and threaded a fine ball through to Laidlaw who was through one-on-one with Jacob Pazikas and although the ‘keeper got something on the ball, he couldn’t keep it out.

Hibs started the second period as they had ended the first, winning several corners without adding to their tally until Blaney’s set-piece found Young at the front post who was upended by a defender. The forward took the penalty himself and put Hibs in front.

Despite sustained pressure Hibs were unable to trouble Pazikas and Ure levelled for Rangers after a well-worked move.

Hibs had one chance late on to snatch victory but Young’s free kick was well saved by Pazikas to ensure the points were shared.

Hibs: Johnson, Blaney, Weir, Megwa, J MacIntyre, McCulloch, Aiken, Wylie, O MacIntyre, Young, Laidlaw.

