Murray Aiken’s 52nd-minute goal cancelled out Bobby McLuckie’s opener for the hosts while Connor Young had a goal overturned by VAR.

Hearts got off to a dream start after just two minutes when a loose ball out of defence was intercepted and after a neat one-two on the edge of the penalty area McLuckie finished past Murray Johnson.

Rocco Friel came close to adding a second moments later but his effort from close range was deflected behind for a corner.

Young was understandably the focal point of most Hibs attacks and had several efforts on goal without causing the Scottish Youth Cup finalists much concern but it was Robbie Hamilton who was first to properly test Liam McFarlane, the goalkeeper beating away the midfielder’s shot on the turn as Hibs sought an equaliser.

Hibs started the second period more strongly and seven minutes into the half were level. Jacob Blaney picked out Young who had his back to goal but he managed to thread a pass to Hamilton who laid it off for Aiken to slot past McFarlane.

Mack Weir then went close with a header following a corner but despite pressing for another Hibs remained frustrated by Hearts. Gareth Evans introduced Freddie Wylie from the bench in place of Malik Zaid and the substitute had a positive effect on the visitors’ midfield.

Rudi Molotnikov, who has been lively in recent games, came on for the injured Josh McCulloch and both replacements were involved in what Hibs thought was their second goal twelve minutes from time.

Molotnikov played in Wylie, whose shot was parried by McFarlane with Young following up and netting the rebound but as the Hibs players celebrated, VAR chalked off the goal for an offside.

Hibs had three more good chances, Young attempting to catch out McFarlane from 30 yards, a Blaney volley saved well by the ‘keeper, and a Young solo effort that he hit straight at the goalkeeper late on.

Hibs host Motherwell on Tuesday afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways.