Hibs v Aberdeen injury news as 4 out and 2 doubts

Nick Montgomery will hope to close the gap to fourth as Hibs face Aberdeen this weekend

Hibs currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership following last weekend's win over Dundee FC. Jair Tavares opened up the scoring in the 16th minute before Lewis Miller doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

The Australian, however, would soon go from hero to zero quickly as he was sent off for a second bookable offence just five minutes after scoring. With ten men on the pitch to face, Dundee were then able to pull one back with Owen Beck scoring after 85 minutes.

Despite recent form, Montgomery's side were able to hold off from conceding another and they came away with a hugely necessary three points as they fight for the top six heats up. They will now prepare to take on a side who they recently suffered a heart-breaking loss to in the Scottish Viaplay Cup semi-final. A win over Aberdeen, currently struggling with league form, would enable the Hibees to push further away from Kilmarnock and Dundee as they push to battle Hearts and St Mirren for third and fourth.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, here is the latest injury news from both Easter Road and Pittodrie camps...

1 . Nick Montgomery following Dundee win Nick Montgomery oversaw a 2-1 win against Dundee last weekend. Photo Sales

2 . Chris Cadden - Hibs OUT - Following surgery on his achilles, Cadden is building up his match fitness and looks to a 2024 return. Photo Sales

3 . Harry McKirdy - Hibs OUT - McKirdy is eyeing a return for Spring 2024 following significant heart surgery. Photo Sales

4 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs OUT - Doyle-Hayes is continuing recovery from ankle injuries and is hopeful of a near return. Photo Sales