Hibs v Aberdeen injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Hibs are less than 24 hours away from facing Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park

By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT

Hibs are making their final preparations ahead of what is sure to be a hotly contested semi-final at Hampden Park. Nick Montgomery's side will face Aberdeen, who beat Motherwell 4-2 on Wednesday, in the hope of reaching December's grand final.

It's been a rocky start for the new manager Montgomery who walked off the Easter Road pitch on Tuesday to a chorus of boos from around the stadium. His team surrendered a two-goal lead to eventually draw 2-2 with Ross County, with an own goal contributing to the Dingwall side's comeback.

The Sheffield man will now hope, however, to put fears aside as he takes on the side sitting just above them in the domestic league. Luckily for the Leith-based side, they have not been the recipients of too many injury concerns and are set to have a near fully-fit squad.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, here is the latest injury news from both the Easter Road and Pittodrie camps...

Doubt - the defender remains a doubt after missing the mid-week fixture against Ross County.

Doubt - the midfielder is set to return early this month but a semi-final might prove too much.

Doubt - the Dons right-back was absent from Wednesday's squad and remains a doubt ahead of the semi-final.

