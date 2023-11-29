Hibs v Aberdeen last ten fixtures including 4 wins and 4 losses

It's revenge time for Hibs as they prepare to take on the side who knocked them out of the Scottish Viaplay Cup at the beginning of November. Following a controversial, and lengthy, VAR decision, there was only one goal as Nick Montgomery's side faced Aberdeen with Bojan Miovski scoring the ultimate winner.

The Dons will look forward to their meeting with Rangers later in December but for Hibs this upcoming clash will hope to go someway in healing the wounds of the November heart-break. Previous meetings between the two sides have rarely been quiet with several red cards handed out to both sets of players and the Easter Road meeting is unlikely to be any different.