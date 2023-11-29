News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hibs v Aberdeen last ten fixtures including 4 wins and 4 losses

There have been some fiery meetings between the Easter Road and Pittodrie side

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT

It's revenge time for Hibs as they prepare to take on the side who knocked them out of the Scottish Viaplay Cup at the beginning of November. Following a controversial, and lengthy, VAR decision, there was only one goal as Nick Montgomery's side faced Aberdeen with Bojan Miovski scoring the ultimate winner.

The Dons will look forward to their meeting with Rangers later in December but for Hibs this upcoming clash will hope to go someway in healing the wounds of the November heart-break. Previous meetings between the two sides have rarely been quiet with several red cards handed out to both sets of players and the Easter Road meeting is unlikely to be any different.

Ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash, here are the previous ten meets between the Easter Road and Pittodrie side...

Hibs 0-1 Aberdeen: Following the infamous VAR incident, Bojan Miovski's goal sent the Dons through to the Viaplay Cup final

1. Scottish League Cup, 4 November 2023

Hibs 0-1 Aberdeen: Following the infamous VAR incident, Bojan Miovski's goal sent the Dons through to the Viaplay Cup final

Photo Sales
Aberdeen 0-2 Hibs: two second half goals from Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge gave Hibs an early win in the season.

2. Scottish Premiership, 3 September 2023

Aberdeen 0-2 Hibs: two second half goals from Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge gave Hibs an early win in the season.

Photo Sales
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibs: All end fair and square in Pittodrie at the end of the 2022/23 season.

3. Scottish Premiership, 13 May 2023

Aberdeen 0-0 Hibs: All end fair and square in Pittodrie at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Photo Sales
Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen: A taste of revenge as Josh Campbell scored a penalty and Elie Youan, Kevin Nisbet and Will Fish all scored one apiece.

4. Scottish Premiership, 28 January 2023

Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen: A taste of revenge as Josh Campbell scored a penalty and Elie Youan, Kevin Nisbet and Will Fish all scored one apiece.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipAberdeenRangersVAR