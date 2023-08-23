News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Aston Villa: 10 players who have represented both Premier League & Scottish Premiership sides - gallery

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa will arrive at Easter Road later today for the first leg of the European Conference League play-off qualifier.

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

Hibs are just hours away from playing Aston Villa in the European Conference League play-off round at Easter Road.

The Hibees beat FC Luzern 5-3 on aggregate to reach the final stage of qualifiers where they will now take on Unai Emery’s side who are heavy favourites according to the bookies. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Hibs’s boss, Lee Johnson, has said: “You can feel that buzz. This is where we want to be, who we want to be competing against.”

Not only will this be a huge battle for the Easter Road side but they will also prepare to welcome back a familiar face as John McGinn returns to Edinburgh. He is, however, not the only footballer to have played for both Hibs and Aston Villa in his career.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, here are some other figures who have graced both the Easter Road and Villa Park pitches:

Hibs: 1885-1888 & 1895-1896. Aston Villa: 1893-1894

1. Willie Groves

Hibs: 1885-1888 & 1895-1896. Aston Villa: 1893-1894

Hibs: 1957-1961. Aston Villa: 1964-1968

2. Johnny MacLeod

Hibs: 1957-1961. Aston Villa: 1964-1968

Hibs: 1963-1965. Aston Villa: 1965-1967

3. Willie Hamilton

Hibs: 1963-1965. Aston Villa: 1965-1967

Hibs: 1968-1974. Aston Villa: 1976-1980

4. Alex Cropley

Hibs: 1968-1974. Aston Villa: 1976-1980

