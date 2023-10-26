Hibs v Celtic injury news with 6 out and 2 doubts

News you can trust since 1873
Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST

Hibs will welcome Celtic to Easter Road this weekend in the hope of bouncing back following their 4-0 defeat to Rangers last weekend. It was a devastating afternoon for Nick Montgomery who suffered his first defeat as Hibs manager in Glasgow. Now, they will take on a side who came just minutes away from securing their first home Champions League win in a decade if it were not for a controversial ‘soft’ penalty.

This week did, however, see good news from the Hibees who were able to welcome Chris Cadden to training sessions. The defender has endured a lengthy injury and while he will remain on the sidelines for several more months, the Easter Road outfit can rejoice that he has started light running sessions again. Ahead of what is sure to be a fiery battle between Hibs and their Glaswegian rivals, here is the latest injury news.

1. Marco Tilio - Celtic

2. Maik Nawrocki - Celtic

3. Chris Cadden - Hibs

4. Harry McKirdy - Hibs

