Dundee will take on Hibs without key figure following red card against Kilmarnock

Hibs prepare to welcome Dundee FC to Easter Road after two consecutive wins. Nick Montgomery enjoyed his first victory as Hibs’ manager last weekend after the Easter Road side beat St Johnstone 2-0. They were then able to back this up with a triumphant 4-2 win over St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday and have sealed their place at Hampden in November.

Before their attention turns to facing Aberdeen in the semi-finals, Hibs will return to league action and will relish the chance to face Dundee who will be without Josh Mulligan. The Scotland U21 international was sanctioned during last weekend’s clash against Kilmarnock and despite an appeal from the Dark Blues, the red card was upheld and the defender will now be out until later in October.

He is not the only absentee from this weekend’s action. Ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash, here is the latest injury news from both Hibs’ and Dundee’s camps.

1 . Antonio Portales - Dundee FC Doubt - Portales suffered a medial collateral ligament injury and while he could well make the starting line up this weekend, it remains to be seen if his fitness is up to scratch.

2 . Josh Mulligan - Dundee FC OUT - Dundee's Mulligan was shown a straight red card following a tackle on Kilmarnock's Dan Armstrong. He is now out until October 21.

3 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs OUT - The Irish footballer is set to return early next month but continues to watch from the sidelines following recurrence of ankle injury.