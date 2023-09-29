News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hibs v Dundee injury and team news as 5 out and one doubt

Dundee will take on Hibs without key figure following red card against Kilmarnock

Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:36 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 21:03 BST

Hibs prepare to welcome Dundee FC to Easter Road after two consecutive wins. Nick Montgomery enjoyed his first victory as Hibs’ manager last weekend after the Easter Road side beat St Johnstone 2-0. They were then able to back this up with a triumphant 4-2 win over St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday and have sealed their place at Hampden in November.

Before their attention turns to facing Aberdeen in the semi-finals, Hibs will return to league action and will relish the chance to face Dundee who will be without Josh Mulligan. The Scotland U21 international was sanctioned during last weekend’s clash against Kilmarnock and despite an appeal from the Dark Blues, the red card was upheld and the defender will now be out until later in October.

He is not the only absentee from this weekend’s action. Ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash, here is the latest injury news from both Hibs’ and Dundee’s camps.

1. Antonio Portales - Dundee FC

2. Josh Mulligan - Dundee FC

3. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

4. Harry McKirdy - Hibs

