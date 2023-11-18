Hibs v Dundee injury news as 3 out and 2 doubts

Hibs will hope key goal scorer returns in time for fixture against Dundee

Nick Montgomery and his squad will soon be back in action as the Hibees travel up to Den Park next weekend. Hibs headed into the international break with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock and will be hopeful of continuing their winning momentum as they prepare to take on Dundee.

The Easter Road outfit will welcome back their international stars, such as Lewis Miller who shined for Australia against Bangladesh, this week in the hopes of furthering their climb up the Scottish Premiership ladder.

Miller won the 'man of the match' award for his side's 7-0 win over Bangladesh. The full-back made one assists, created four chances and one eleven duels as Australia began their 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

It will soon be back to the domestic campaign and ahead of next weekend's clash in Dundee, here is the latest injury news from both the Easter Road and Den Park camps...

Chris Cadden - Hibs OUT - Cadden is now partaking in light training sessions but will not be seen on the pitch before 2024.

Harry McKirdy - Hibs OUT - McKirdy will hope to be back in action in the new year following his heart surgery this summer.