Hibs v Dundee injury news as 3 out and 3 doubts

Hibs are back in action after a two week international break. They will take on Dundee FC at Dens Park, a side that currently sit fifth in the Premiership despite only being promoted into the Premiership this season.

Their last fixture before Scotland's two Euros qualifying fixtures saw the Dark Blues beat St Mirren 4-0 with their only defeat in the last five matches coming against Rangers.

While suffering relatively few losses, Hibs will be keen to change their tune on draws as they head into the next block of fixtures and will be relying on the likes of Martin Boyle and Elie Youan to keep supplying the goods up front.

Boyle was in action against Palestine for Australia but a pre-agreed talk with Hibs saw him rested against Bangladesh and Nick Montgomery will be hopeful that this additional respite sees the star frontman ready for what is set to be a tightly fought fixture this weekend.

Ahead of the league's return, here is the latest news from both the Hibs and Dundee camps...

Nick Montgomery will hope to carry on match-winning form Monty ended his drawing streak against Kilmarnock before the break and will hope to continue winning run this weekend.

Chris Cadden - Hibs OUT - Cadden is now partaking in light training sessions but will not be seen on the pitch before 2024.

Harry McKirdy - Hibs OUT - McKirdy will hope to be back in action in the new year following his heart surgery this summer.