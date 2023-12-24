News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Hearts injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Easter Road will host the second Edinburgh derby of the year with absences from both camps

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 24th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 18:34 GMT

While many thousands around the world will be counting down the hours until Christmas Day finally appears, those in Edinburgh will have a very different countdown. It's three days until the second Edinburgh Derby of the year with Hearts likely to be out for revenge after relinquishing a win at Tynecastle back in October.

It's a quick turnaround after Hearts took on St Mirren at home but adrenaline will be high with the Edinburgh derby providing one of the best atmospheres in the league. The historical nature of the clash will certainly mean the festivities are continued right the way through until at least 8pm on Wednesday night.

Ahead of what is sure to be another fiery clash, here is the latest injury news from both of the training grounds...

The latest injury news from both Easter Road and Tynecastle

1. Hibs vs Hearts injuries

2. Alex Lowry - Hearts

3. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

4. Jorge Grant - Hearts

