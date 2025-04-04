Hibs have a chance to tighten their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership as they take on second-placed Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow. And the Easter Road side are likely to be buoyed by the return of a star performer – in some capacity – as David Gray’s men look to extend their 15-game unbeaten run in the league.

Nicky Cadden, top of all charts for chance creation at Hibs, is back earlier than expected from a potentially season-ending hamstring injury sustained in last month’s 2-0 Scottish Cup loss to Celtic in Glasgow. While he might only make the bench, with double Player of the Year winner Jordan Obita proving a more than able deputy, the threat of having someone with Cadden’s crossing ability as an impact sub would be a bonus for Gray.

The first-year head coach, who has now picked up a full hat-trick of Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month awards after being handed the honour for March yesterday, said: “Nicky has trained this week, which has been great. When you first see injury, they give you the sort of timescale, you always worry for how long it could be, especially when you get towards the end of the season.

“You think: ‘Is he only going to be back for a couple of games if it's a significant one?' And then the risk factor that comes into that.

“But he's really quickly recovered, which is great, done his rehab really well, and credit to the staff for putting him through that and getting him back. He's desperate to get back involved, he's trained this week, and we'll just see if he recovers after a full week's training."

"He's got a chance to be involved, which is great. We'll just have to wait and see. He trained this morning, and he came out of that fairly positively."

Here are all the ins, outs and doubts for both teams as Barry Ferguson’s men look to end a frustrating four-game losing streak at home:

1 . OUT - Joe Newell Skipper remains out of action with a groin/abdomen problem that is causing some concern among staff at East Mains. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . DOUBT - Vaclav Cerny Sat out of the Dundee game due to a hamstring injury, but is said to be making "really good progress" working with the medical department. Back in training today (Friday), but remains to be seen if he'll be fit enough to feature. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

3 . DOUBT - Elie Youan French attacker, struggling with toe and knee issues, has made just one fleeting appearance since Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle. | SNS Group Photo Sales