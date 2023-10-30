Hibs v Ross County injury news as 3 out and 4 doubts

It’s a busy week for Nick Montgomery and his squad as they prepare to welcome Ross County just three days after drawing 0-0 to Celtic at Easter Road. It was a key weekend for the Hibees after they had suffered a 4-0 defeat to Rangers in Glasgow, but Montgomery’s side was able to hold on to secure a crucial point against the Scottish Premiership leaders.

However, it’s a quick turn around as they now look ahead to welcome Ross County on Wednesday night before heading to Hampden Park this weekend. Saturday will see the Hibees take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the hope of reaching the Viaplay Cup final in December.

They last featured in the tournament’s final in the 2021/22 season, losing to Celtic but are set to face either Rangers or Hearts if they beat the Dons. However, with another Premiership fixture to play first, here is the latest injury news from both the Hibs and Ross County squads.

Nick Montgomery instructs his players during Premiership match against Celtic

Josh Reid - Ross County Doubt - Reid suffered a toe injury and could be seen early November.

Christian Doidge - Hibs Doubt - the defender missed Saturday's clash after tweaking something in the morning and is a doubt for this week's fixture.