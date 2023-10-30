News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Ross County injury news as 3 out and 4 doubts

Hibs will face Ross County following a draw against Premiership leaders Celtic

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:29 GMT

It’s a busy week for Nick Montgomery and his squad as they prepare to welcome Ross County just three days after drawing 0-0 to Celtic at Easter Road. It was a key weekend for the Hibees after they had suffered a 4-0 defeat to Rangers in Glasgow, but Montgomery’s side was able to hold on to secure a crucial point against the Scottish Premiership leaders.

However, it’s a quick turn around as they now look ahead to welcome Ross County on Wednesday night before heading to Hampden Park this weekend. Saturday will see the Hibees take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the hope of reaching the Viaplay Cup final in December.

They last featured in the tournament’s final in the 2021/22 season, losing to Celtic but are set to face either Rangers or Hearts if they beat the Dons. However, with another Premiership fixture to play first, here is the latest injury news from both the Hibs and Ross County squads.

Doubt - Reid suffered a toe injury and could be seen early November.

Doubt - Reid suffered a toe injury and could be seen early November.

Doubt - the defender missed Saturday’s clash after tweaking something in the morning and is a doubt for this week’s fixture.

Doubt - the defender missed Saturday’s clash after tweaking something in the morning and is a doubt for this week’s fixture.

Doubt - Josh Sims is continuing to recover from a muscle injury and is likely to return to the field in November.

Doubt - Josh Sims is continuing to recover from a muscle injury and is likely to return to the field in November.

