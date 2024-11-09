The latest headlines from Hibs and Hearts ahead of a busy weekend of Premiership action

Scottish Premiership strugglers Hibs are aiming to climb off the bottom of the table this weekend with a victory against a St Mirren side that were recently hammered 4-0 by Hearts in their last trip to the capital just under a month ago.

David Gray’s side have only won just once in their opening 11 matches but were just moments away from securing their second victory last time out before a dramatic equaliser from Dundee United forward Sam Dalby from the penalty shot.

The decision to award the penalty came when United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega fell to the ground after seemingly having his shirt pulled by two Hibs players that were defending a late set piece.

The late equaliser dampened the mood of the Easter Road faithful, who have already experienced their fair share of late goal heartache throughout what has been a miserable start to the new campaign.

The controversial penalty decision only added to the mounting pressure and scrutiny surrounding Gray’s long-term future in the dugout, and to make matters worse the Scottish FA panel have now concluded that Dundee United shouldn’t have ever been awarded a penalty in the first place.

The report, courtesy of BBC Sport Scotland, explains Three out of the five panel members thought VAR (video assistant referee) Greg Aitken "incorrectly intervened to suggest" an on-field review.

Referee Colin Steven did not whistle for a foul, but after being directed to the monitor, he sent off Hibs striker Mykola Kuharevich for a second yellow card and awarded the spot kick from which Dalby equalised.

While two members believed VAR had been correct to intervene and recommend a potential penalty, the majority did not "think the potential foul was clear and obvious enough".

The panel reviewed 23 VAR interventions for Premiership fixtures last midweek and at the weekend and found five where on-field decisions were correctly overturned.

Former Hearts man secures award

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn has won the Scottish Championship Manager of the Month award for October as he continues to push for back-to-back promotions with league leaders Falkirk.

McGlynn has guided Falkirk to nine victories, two draws and just one defeat in 12 matches in a fruitful period which has seen the team score a staggering 25 goals.

He notably picked up a shock victory against his former club Hearts in the Scottish League Cup and briefly threatened to cause an upset in the next round against Celtic before his team fell to a 5-2 defeat.

McGlynn, who was twice appointed caretaker manager of the Jambos after George Burley and John Robertson’s departures in 2005, stepped up to take the role on a permanent basis in 2012 after a six-year stint at Raith Rovers.

At the time, Hearts’ budget was heavily restricted due to the club’s financial struggles and McGlynn was forced to rely on academy prospects. He lasted just 34 games in the dugout and left in February 2013 with the capital side second bottom of the league. He did, however, lead the team to a Scottish League Cup final before falling short against St Mirren.

He has been a huge success with Falkirk since arriving in May 2022 and has already been awarded the Manager of the Month award on two occasions this season.