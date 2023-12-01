Hibs vs Aberdeen injury news as four confirmed out and four remain doubts
Hibs will hope to be near full strength as they enact revenge on Aberdeen
It's set to be a fiery game as Hibs host Aberdeen in this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixture. The last time these two sides faced each other was the infamous Viaplay Cup semi-final in which a late goal saw the Dons progress to the final.
The match was marred by a lengthy VAR call which saw Martin Boyle's effort eventually ruled offside and Nick Montgomery's side will now hope to secure a vital three points over a side who knocked them out the cup.
Hibs currently sit fifth in the league, having enjoyed two recent successes against Kilmarnock and Dundee, but a further win will see them push further away from the likes of the Killies and Dundee who are edging closer to stealing the remaining top six spots.
Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, here is all the latest injury news from both the Pittodrie and Easter Road camps...