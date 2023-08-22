Aston Villa are set to be without several key players as they take on Hibs this week.

Hibs are to face Premier League side Aston Villa in the upcoming Europa Conference League play-off fixtures. Their Edinburgh rivals Hearts will also be featuring in the upcoming round of matches as they prepare to take on the Greek side POAK FC in the hope of reaching the tournament proper in September.

The Easter Road side have been made to play their fixture on Wednesday (22 August) instead of the normal Thursday timings in order to avoid any city centre clashes with Hearts’s fixture but after their 2-1 win over Raith Rovers they will be enjoying their winning momentum and will hope to utilise their streak as they face Unai Emery’s side. Heading back to Edinburgh will be a familiar face as Hibs welcome John McGinn to Easter Road five years after he left.

The Scotland international has warned his Villan teammates of what they are expected to face on arrival and ensures that he will be paying the utmost respect to his former club. However, while Emery will rejoice in naming his captain in the starting XI, several key figures are likely to miss out on the clash. Here is the latest injury news from Hibs and Aston Villa ahead of Wednesday night’s clash.

