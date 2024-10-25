Hibs vs Hearts: how to watch Edinburgh derby, TV channel and kick off time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the live broadcast of Hibs vs Hearts at the weekend.

There is a massive game in store on Sunday, October 27, as Hibs take on Hearts at Easter Road in the first Edinburgh derby of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

The current campaign has proven to be a frustrating one for Hibees and Jambos alike. As things stand, Hearts are 11th in the Scottish Premiership table with five points, while Hibs (also on five points) are 12th. Despite this, Hibs have a game in hand over their Edinburgh rivals.

Hearts picked up their first league win of the season in the previous weekend, when they smashed St. Mirren by a score of 4-0. Hibs were not quite so fortunate - they fell to a dramatic defeat against Dundee United, in a game where United scored two goals in added time. Following this, Hibs had lost three of their last three league encounters.

The last time the two teams met in the Scottish Premiership, it ended in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle Park. Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for the Hibees, only for Lawrence Shankland to level the scores on the stroke of half time with a spot kick. Despite both teams best efforts, neither could break the stalemate and the spoils were shared. Will we have a definitive winner this time around?

When will Hibs vs Hearts kick off?

The Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at the weekend is due to kick off at 12:00pm GMT on Sunday, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

What TV channel will Hibs vs Hearts be on?

The game will be broadcasted live to viewers in Scotland and the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of the game is expected to begin at 11am on Sky Sports Football - coverage on Sky Sports Main Event will commence upon kick off.