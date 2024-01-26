It's not long until Hibs are back in action and they will be desperate to redeem themselves after a disappointing display at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Nick Montgomery's side struggled through a 3-0 defeat to Rangers and the lack of points has put them in danger of Aberdeen jumping over them in the league. The Hibees currently sit sixth on 25 points but as the Dons still have two games in hand and a deficit of just two points between them and the Leith-based side, Hibs' position is beginning to look more and more precarious.

However, Monty will hope that his new recruits have settled into Leith life quickly and are ready to bring three points home tomorrow as the side travel through to Rugby Park. Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the league but will be eyeing up the possibility of catching Hearts in third.

Here is all the latest injury news from both Easter Road and Rugby Park camps...

1 . Adam Le Fondre - Hibs OUT - The Englishman continues to recover from an extensive injury with his return date likely to be within the next two months.

2 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs Doubt - Doyle-Hayes continues to recover from his ankle injury with his return expected soon.

3 . Lewis Miller - Hibs OUT - The centre-back remains on international duty with Australia in the Asia Cup

4 . Rocky Bushiri - Hibs OUT - The Hibs defender is on international duty with DR Congo at AFCON.