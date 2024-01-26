Hibs vs Kilmarnock latest injury news as seven confirmed out and one remains a doubt
Latest injury news as Hibs desperately seek win in Scottish Premiership
It's not long until Hibs are back in action and they will be desperate to redeem themselves after a disappointing display at Easter Road on Wednesday.
Nick Montgomery's side struggled through a 3-0 defeat to Rangers and the lack of points has put them in danger of Aberdeen jumping over them in the league. The Hibees currently sit sixth on 25 points but as the Dons still have two games in hand and a deficit of just two points between them and the Leith-based side, Hibs' position is beginning to look more and more precarious.
However, Monty will hope that his new recruits have settled into Leith life quickly and are ready to bring three points home tomorrow as the side travel through to Rugby Park. Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the league but will be eyeing up the possibility of catching Hearts in third.
Here is all the latest injury news from both Easter Road and Rugby Park camps...