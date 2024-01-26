News you can trust since 1873
Hibs vs Kilmarnock latest injury news as seven confirmed out and one remains a doubt

Latest injury news as Hibs desperately seek win in Scottish Premiership

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT

It's not long until Hibs are back in action and they will be desperate to redeem themselves after a disappointing display at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Nick Montgomery's side struggled through a 3-0 defeat to Rangers and the lack of points has put them in danger of Aberdeen jumping over them in the league. The Hibees currently sit sixth on 25 points but as the Dons still have two games in hand and a deficit of just two points between them and the Leith-based side, Hibs' position is beginning to look more and more precarious.

However, Monty will hope that his new recruits have settled into Leith life quickly and are ready to bring three points home tomorrow as the side travel through to Rugby Park. Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the league but will be eyeing up the possibility of catching Hearts in third.

Here is all the latest injury news from both Easter Road and Rugby Park camps...

OUT - The Englishman continues to recover from an extensive injury with his return date likely to be within the next two months.

1. Adam Le Fondre - Hibs

OUT - The Englishman continues to recover from an extensive injury with his return date likely to be within the next two months.

Doubt - Doyle-Hayes continues to recover from his ankle injury with his return expected soon.

2. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

Doubt - Doyle-Hayes continues to recover from his ankle injury with his return expected soon.

OUT - The centre-back remains on international duty with Australia in the Asia Cup

3. Lewis Miller - Hibs

OUT - The centre-back remains on international duty with Australia in the Asia Cup

OUT - The Hibs defender is on international duty with DR Congo at AFCON.

4. Rocky Bushiri - Hibs

OUT - The Hibs defender is on international duty with DR Congo at AFCON.

