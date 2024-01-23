News you can trust since 1873
Hibs vs Rangers latest injury news with ten confirmed out and one doubt

Hibs will host Rangers in a Premiership clash this week following Scottish Cup success

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

Easter Road will welcome Rangers this week in the return to Scottish Premiership action. The Hibees head into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 win over Forfar FC in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup but this week's clash could see Myziane Maolida's first minutes in green and white after his loan move was announced on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Nick Montgomery deems the ex-Nice star has settled into Leith-life fast enough to earn a spot in the starting line-up but Hibs fans will be hopeful of glimpsing his reported talent as quickly as possible.

Rangers, on the other hand, come to Easter Road off the back of a 4-1 win over Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and will be hopeful of continuing their winning form as they remain in a closely fought contest with league leaders Celtic ahead of the second phase of the Premiership competition.

Ahead of Hibs and Rangers impending clash, here is the latest news from both Easter Road and Ibrox camps...

OUT - Montgomery gave Cadden's return as within the next eight weeks.

2. Chris Cadden - Hibs

OUT - Likely to be sidelined for two to three months after he caught his studs on the grass in Spanish training camp.

3. Kieran Dowell - Rangers

OUT - Miller will continue his time on international duty with Australia

4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Lewis Miller of Hibernian makes a break from Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup Semi Final match between Hibernian FC and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on November 04, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

