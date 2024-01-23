Easter Road will welcome Rangers this week in the return to Scottish Premiership action. The Hibees head into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 win over Forfar FC in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup but this week's clash could see Myziane Maolida's first minutes in green and white after his loan move was announced on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Nick Montgomery deems the ex-Nice star has settled into Leith-life fast enough to earn a spot in the starting line-up but Hibs fans will be hopeful of glimpsing his reported talent as quickly as possible.

Rangers, on the other hand, come to Easter Road off the back of a 4-1 win over Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and will be hopeful of continuing their winning form as they remain in a closely fought contest with league leaders Celtic ahead of the second phase of the Premiership competition.

Ahead of Hibs and Rangers impending clash, here is the latest news from both Easter Road and Ibrox camps...

Chris Cadden - Hibs OUT - Montgomery gave Cadden's return as within the next eight weeks.

Kieran Dowell - Rangers OUT - Likely to be sidelined for two to three months after he caught his studs on the grass in Spanish training camp.