Hibs vs Ross County injury news with six out and one doubt

Hibs are back in action in just two days time following their dismal showing against St Johnstone last weekend. It was a poor outing for a side beginning to find their rhythm under Nick Montgomery while sitting fourth in the league.

Their 1-0 defeat put them back down to sixth and they are now set to take on a side suffering their own fractions. Ross County will host Hibs in the final match before Christmas and the trip up to Dingwall comes after the new manager Derek Adams hit out at the quality of football from both his own team and that of the rest of the league.

Adams, a former player and manager at Victoria Park, was met with heavy criticism with Montgomery even admitting he believes the Inverness side will struggle to attract new talent following Adams' comments.

With the rivalry already beginning to heat up between these two sides, here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of this weekend's clash...

