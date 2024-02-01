News you can trust since 1873
Hibs vs St Mirren injury news with six out and three doubts

Hibs prepare to take on St Mirren as they fight to get back up the leaderboard

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 1st Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 20:08 GMT

It has not been an easy run for Hibs in recent fixtures, made worse by Dundee's draw with Aberdeen that now sees the Dens Park side leapfrog them in the league.

A top six finish would have felt like a minimum requirement earlier in the season and Nick Montgomery will have hoped to be challenging Hearts for the European spots. However, as they currently sit seventh in the table, the Hibees will have to work tirelessly in their upcoming fixtures to make this a reality.

Monty will delight in the fact that one of his newest signings, Myziane Maolida, enjoyed a momentous trip to Rugby Park and scored a late equaliser to take a valuable point away. More will of course be needed, and the Easter Road fans will now hope the new squad addition Nathan Moriah-Welsh can add the required impetus.

Ahead of the Premiership clash, here is the latest injury news from both Easter Road and Paisley camps...

1. Hibs vs St Mirren

OUT - Baccus joins Boyle and Miller in representing Australia in the Asia Cup

2. Keanu Baccus - St Mirren

OUT - Miller continues to represent the Socceroos in the Asia Cup

3. Lewis Miller - Hibs

OUT - the Northern Irishman is expected to return to the fold later this month following a knee injury.

4. Connor McMenamin - St Mirren

