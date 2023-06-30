News you can trust since 1873
Hibs vs St Mirren — Last 13 results with 30 goals scored & three red cards as SPL fixtures announced - gallery

A look at how Hibs have fared against St Mirren in previous meetings.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Hibs have learned of their upcoming match schedule and will launch another exciting Scottish Premiership campaign against St Mirren on Sunday, August 6th. They will host their first opponents at Easter Road, with a 3pm kick-off pencilled in.

Lee Johnson’s side finished fifth last season but were close to breaking into fourth towards the end. Hibs will be hoping to improve on their performances and get the term underway with a positive result against St Mirren to settle in and set the tone.

We’ve looked at Hibs’ history against their upcoming opponents and have listed their last 13 results. With 30 goals scored, three red cards shown, and two high-scoring draws, fans can look forward to what should be a strong season opener this summer.

Hibs 2-1 St Mirren

1. Scottish Premiership, 6th May 2023 (H)

Hibs 2-1 St Mirren


St Mirren 0-1 Hibs

2. Scottish Premiership, 4th February 2023 (A)

St Mirren 0-1 Hibs


Hibs 3-0 St Mirren

3. Scottish Premiership, 29th October 2022 (H)

Hibs 3-0 St Mirren


St Mirren 1-0 Hibs

4. Scottish Premiership, 27th August 2022 (A)

St Mirren 1-0 Hibs


