Hibs weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Some Hibs stars are on big contracts but other key players are lower down the wage ranking, according to Football Manager 2024.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT

Hibs are currently licking their wounds after suffering a narrow defeat against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on Saturday. With a final appearance within their grasp, Nick Montgomery’s men fell to a 1-0 loss against a Dons side reduced to ten men by Jack McKenzie’s red card with quarter of an hour remaining.

Despite their obvious disappointment, there is still plenty to place for throughout the remainder of the season as the former Central Coast Mariners boss as he looks to make an impact during his first season in charge at Easter Road. Montgomery will hope to make his first ventures into the transfer market when the January window opens and put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Lee Johnson earlier this season.

With all eyes on what could lie ahead in the new year, we fire up the latest version of the popular Football Manager video game series to see what wages potential new signings could expect at Easter Road.

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,000

1. Riley Harbottle

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,000 Photo: SNS Group

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,200

2. James Jeggo

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,200 Photo: SNS Group

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,500

3. Lewis Stevenson

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,500 Photo: SNS Group

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,500

4. Jake Doyle-Hayes

FM2024 weekly wage: £1,500 Photo: SNS Group

