Hibs weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Hibs are currently licking their wounds after suffering a narrow defeat against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on Saturday. With a final appearance within their grasp, Nick Montgomery’s men fell to a 1-0 loss against a Dons side reduced to ten men by Jack McKenzie’s red card with quarter of an hour remaining.

Despite their obvious disappointment, there is still plenty to place for throughout the remainder of the season as the former Central Coast Mariners boss as he looks to make an impact during his first season in charge at Easter Road. Montgomery will hope to make his first ventures into the transfer market when the January window opens and put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Lee Johnson earlier this season.