Video preview with Siobhan Hunter as reigning SWPL champions look to overturn first-leg deficit

BBC ALBA will show tomorrow night’s UEFA Europa Cup clash between Hibs Women and Inter Milan at Easter Road live, as Grant Scott’s players look to overturn a 4-1 first leg deficit in front of their own fans. The reigning SWPL champions, who got through a play-off against Apollon Ladies to earn a crack at the Italian giants, welcome Inter to Edinburgh for a 7 pm kick-off.

Veteran defender Siobhan Hunter is confident that her team-mates can turn things around at home despite last week’s heavy loss in Milan, saying: “We did unsettle them quite a few times. Even if we were 3-1, 4-1 down, we still had chances.

“It’s a big pitch tomorrow, a grass pitch, but there’s no better feeling than playing at Easter Road. We want to go there and put on a show for our fans. Make it our home game and try and get the result that we're looking for.

“But by no means is it easy done. We have to make sure that we're organised, threatening, but also dangerous on the attack. We have to have all the things clicking tomorrow night.

“We definitely have the belief, not too much. It's not arrogance, but you have to have the belief to hopefully get a result that we can perhaps take the tie to extra time, at least.

“Stranger things have happened. We'll go out tomorrow night and hopefully try and get a few goals and make it an exciting tie for everyone to watch.”

Fiona MacKenzie, BBC ALBA commissioning editor, said: “This is a fixture to whet the appetite of football supporters across Scotland and beyond. Inter Milan are one of Europe’s most celebrated clubs and there is no doubt Hibs have their work cut out to turn the tie around.

“However, with home advantage and their own fans getting right behind them, anything is possible and it could prove to be a memorable night. Our partnership with the SWPL has already established BBC ALBA as the home of Scottish women’s football and we are now looking forward to bringing one of the stand-out fixtures of the season to our audience.”

Watch Hibernian v Inter Milan live or on demand on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 6.50pm on Wednesday 17 September (ko 7pm): https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002jwqj