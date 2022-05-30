The Florida native signed a pre-contract deal with Dean Gibson’s side in February last year, moving to the Capital last summer, but after just one season in Scotland has revealed her intention to hang up the gloves.

Writing on Instagram the American shot-stopper said: “Dear soccer, thank you for being my love for the past 22 years.

"Everything I put into you, you gave it back to me and more. After much thought I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang up the boots.

"I’ve loved every moment competing, traveling the world, and meeting amazing people along the way.

"A special thank you to God for blessing my career in abundance, my parents, my family, my rock Jonah, my friends who have supported me over the years, and all the coaches and teammates who believed in me – and even those who didn’t. I am extremely blessed.”

English kept 12 clean sheets in 26 appearances for Hibs in all competitions.

Gabby English has confirmed her retirement from football. Picture: Gavin Hill/Hibernian FC

In a statement provided by Hibs Women she said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better club to end my career with. Thank you, Hibees, for welcoming me with open arms and for being my home away from home.

"I will miss the people that make up this club and the great fans of Hibernian.”

English had spells with the Mississippi State and San Diego State college teams in the USA before stints with Boavista and hometown side Orlando Pride, where she trained alongside two-time World Cup winner Ashlyn Harris and Olympic gold medallist Erin McLeod before making the move to Scotland.

She shared glove duties in green and white with Emily Mutch and played in the historic women’s derby at Easter Road in September, in front of a crowd of 5,512.

English is yet to drop any hints about her future plans but her social media post has been inundated with best wishes from team-mates past and present.