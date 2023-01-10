The Capital club made the announcement on Tuesday that the search for a key figure to join the senior management team at Easter Road was already under way and Kensell is keen for the process to take as long as it needs to in order to bring in the right person.

Speaking to Hibs TV he said: “We haven’t been good enough on the pitch and we know that. Just before the World Cup, we started a review based on previous transfer windows and as a result of that, we have restructured. I have 100 per cent backing from the board that we will be bringing in a Director of Football.

"I’ve worked with Directors of Football, so I’m comfortable with this appointment and know what they can bring to the table. We now have to get the right person in place to take the club forward. It’s a big step, and I’m delighted that we can do this. I’m really pleased that we know what we’re working on, know what we have to do to get this right, and ultimately, I hope the fans feel as excited as we all do regarding this new appointment.”

Ben Kensell has expressed his 'excitement' at the plans to appoint a Director of Football

The incoming DoF will work closely with manager Lee Johnson and the staff at the Hibernian Training Centre and, according to Kensell, will be ‘reviewing and improving’ as they go. “It’s about support, and about football knowledge, nous, and driving a football strategy that makes us better – that’s all we want at this club, from the staff to the fans to the board,” he explained.

‘Right candidate’

“I’d like to get the right candidate, rather than get someone in quickly. I want the right person in place, so that’ll take as long as it takes. This is a fantastic club, so I can’t imagine we will be short on quality applicants for the role.

"We will then get them in, as soon as possible, so they can hit the ground running and affect what we do on a day-to-day basis."

‘Someone who can move us forward’

Kensell has stressed the need for the new appointment to tick a lot of boxes in a bid to get the club back on an even keel. Hibs want a figure with experience, and knowledge of the Scottish game, capable of helping take the club forward following 18 months of managerial inconsistency and below-par results and league finishes.

“We’re looking for an experienced head; someone to take charge and lead on a medium and long-term strategy. They will work with the academy and all areas at HTC and will be the glue and the strategic lead in those areas. I would like them to have an understanding of how we can be better in the areas we need to be.