The former Hibs, Wrexham and Sheffield Wednesday man has pulled in messages from across the footballing landscape

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have joined a clutch of clubs and players wishing a Easter Road hero the best after his big career decision.

Steven Fletcher has called time on his career at the age of 38, after helping Wrexham back to the English Championship at the end of last season. Capped 33 times by Scotland, the striker started his career at Hibs and won the League Cup as he netted 52 times and played more times in Leith than he did for any other club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher also appeared for Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Marseille, Dundee United and Wrexham. Now Hibs, Wrexham, an Owls duo and plenty of others have been keen to send the veteran the best with his impressive career at an end.

Steven Fletcher sent message after retirement

Hibs lead the charge with “once a Hibee always a Hibee, wishing you all the best in retirement, Fletch!” and Scotland’s national team followed suit. They posted “Wishing all the best to Steven Fletcher in his retirement. The striker netted 10 times for Scotland in 33 caps - all the best, Fletch!”

Wrexham said “There really was nobody better, all the best, Fletch” and club director Humphrey Ker jumped in with his own personal tribute. He said: “Happy Retirement to Sir Steven of Fletcher who once told me that for all his incredible footballing success, his career highlight was getting to hang out with me. A brilliant player and a brilliant man.”

Former Scotland duo and current Sheffield Wednesday pair Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have been quick to message. Palmer said: "All the best with whatever's next Eddie, one of the best guys I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with.” Bannan meanwhile posted: “What a player but even more so a friend and brother for life was a pleasure to be a part of some of your career mate and I’m sure whatever is next will be a success love ya mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Steven Fletcher say about retirement

A host of other former and current players have also talked up Fletcher, including Hibs and Scotland favourite John McGinn, who simply said “What a guy.” Back in August, Fletcher admitted there was a sense of wanting to continue playing, if the right opportunity emerged.

He told The Warm Up: “I would like to stay in football in some way. I am on the coaching journey and have done that. I have enjoyed helping people at the end of my career so if I can do that, but I am not 100% sure I am finished yet. It’s scary to push that button and say that’s me because as soon as you put it out there, I don’t want to be that guy who puts it out and three weeks later you are back. I think it’s because of the way it ended at Wrexham. I felt I could have played, help them, even in the Championship. I think I could have.

“They are on the phone to you constantly. If I go through my WhatsApp with Ryan Reynolds it’s just video after video. I went through a little patch last season where I was coming on with 20 minutes to go and three games in a row I scored the winner. I’d get in the changing room, go on my phone and the first message wasn’t my wife, it was him! As soon as I scored he’d be straight on and send me a video. It was brilliant. You’d know it was coming so you’d be going in the dressing room waiting on it and there it was, he was texting you.”