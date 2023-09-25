Hibs youngster Rory Whittaker agrees deal as Academy Director sets out plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs wunderkind Rory Whittaker has been rewarded with a three-year contract - just days after becoming the youngest debutant in club history. Whittaker was thrown into first-team action as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over St Johnstone, looking comfortable in a 20-minute cameo and even coming close to scoring a dream goal.

The 16-year-old right back, who has been in the youth academy since aged 10, was plucked from obscurity after being spotted playing for the under-18s by new manager Nick Montgomery. Incredibly, the youngster served as a ball boy at Europa Conference League games against Luzern and Aston Villa just weeks ago.

Invited to train with the first team last week, he impressed enough to win a spot on the bench – and was then trusted by Montgomery to do a job at a crucial stage in a Scottish Premiership game. Now Whittaker, who insists he’s ready to challenge for more regular game time. has been rewarded with only his second full-time contract at the club – one that will keep him at Easter Road until 2026 at least.

On Whittaker’s new deal, Academy Director Gareth Evans commented: “First and foremost, Rory’s contract extension is very well deserved. Throughout his years in the Academy, he’s worked hard to give himself the best possible chance of succeeding.

“We were delighted to see him make his debut, and make history with Hibs, but making your debut as a young player is always the easier part. For him now, the challenge is to keep working hard and pushing himself to try and earn another chance.