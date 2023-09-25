Hibs, Hearts and Celtic stars among Scottish Premiership’s 15 ‘dirtiest’ players

With six rounds of Scottish Premiership matches completed, the competition is truly underway with last weekend's meetings perhaps the most full-blooded yet. The first two straight red cards of the season in Scotland were shown to Celtic and St Johnstone stars as sides begin to scrap for points to change their league position.

Edinburgh clubs Hearts and Hibs are yet to see red but certain stars have already found their way into the referee's bad books with bookings more than once. The Edinburgh Evening News looks at the 'dirtiest' Scottish Premiership players according to bookings. Transfermarkt collects the data and assigns one point for yellow cards, three points for a second yellow leading to a red and five points for a straight red to create a ranking - here's who makes the top 15.