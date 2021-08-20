Hibs youngsters make Scotland debuts against England

Jacob MacIntyre and Rudi Molotnikov (front row, second and third left) with their Scotland team-mates ahead of the game

The pair are both involved with the Scottish FA JD Performance Schools and have turned out for the Easter Road side’s academy teams.

MacIntyre is the younger brother of left-back Oscar MacIntyre – who signed his first professional deal earlier this year and featured in Hibs Colts’ recent 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat by Elgin City – and has already been involved with the Under-18s despite his tender years.

The Hibs pair started the match at St George’s Park on Wednesday, making their international debuts.

Stuart McLaren’s side scored twice through Motherwell youngsters Lennon Miller – son of former Hearts and Aberdeen forward Lee – and Bailey Rice, with Leo Cardoso, Joel Ndala, and Justin Oke on target for the hosts.

Scotland: Rory Mahady, Josh Dede, Jacob MacIntyre, Murray Campbell, Rudi Molotnikov, Kyle Ure, Kerr Robertson, Lennon Miller, Rory Macleod, Alfie Bavidge, Bailey Rice.

