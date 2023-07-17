The Scottish Premiership is just weeks away and tens of thousands of football fans get to return to local stadiums.

Excitement for the return of the Scottish Premiership is building as clubs kick-off pre-season campaigns and fans get a first look at the side for the season ahead.

The league begins on Saturday, August 5 when Celtic take on Ross County at Celtic Park. On that opening weekend, it's a home fixture for Hibernian who welcome St. Mirren on the Sunday with Heart of Midlothian travelling to St Johnstone the day before.

Tens of thousands of Scottish football fans make the pilgrimage to their side's stadium every weekend to take in Scottish Premiership action.

Ahead of the new season, the Edinburgh Evening News casts an eye over the average attendance at clubs in the Premiership for the 2022/23 campaign with data provided from Transfermarkt .

1 . Livingston FC - 4,329 The Tony Macaroni Arena has a capacity of 9,512.

2 . Ross County FC - 4,420 The Global Energy Stadium has a capacity of 6,541. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . St Johnstone FC - 5,360 McDiarmid Park has a capacity of 10,696.

4 . Motherwell FC - 5,916 Fir Park has a capacity of 13,750.