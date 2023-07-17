News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

How Hearts and Hibs compare against Rangers and Celtic in Scottish Premiership attendance table - gallery

The Scottish Premiership is just weeks away and tens of thousands of football fans get to return to local stadiums.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST

Excitement for the return of the Scottish Premiership is building as clubs kick-off pre-season campaigns and fans get a first look at the side for the season ahead.

The league begins on Saturday, August 5 when Celtic take on Ross County at Celtic Park. On that opening weekend, it's a home fixture for Hibernian who welcome St. Mirren on the Sunday with Heart of Midlothian travelling to St Johnstone the day before.

Tens of thousands of Scottish football fans make the pilgrimage to their side's stadium every weekend to take in Scottish Premiership action.

Ahead of the new season, the Edinburgh Evening News casts an eye over the average attendance at clubs in the Premiership for the 2022/23 campaign with data provided from Transfermarkt.

The Tony Macaroni Arena has a capacity of 9,512.

1. Livingston FC - 4,329

The Tony Macaroni Arena has a capacity of 9,512.

Photo Sales
The Global Energy Stadium has a capacity of 6,541.

2. Ross County FC - 4,420

The Global Energy Stadium has a capacity of 6,541. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
McDiarmid Park has a capacity of 10,696.

3. St Johnstone FC - 5,360

McDiarmid Park has a capacity of 10,696.

Photo Sales
Fir Park has a capacity of 13,750.

4. Motherwell FC - 5,916

Fir Park has a capacity of 13,750.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCelticTens of thousandsRoss CountySt Johnstone