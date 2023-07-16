The new Scottish football season kicked off yesterday with the first matches of the Viaplay Cup group stage taking place across the country.

Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen were not in action as they did not enter the competition until the first knockout round due to their involvement in UEFA European competitions. They will return to competitive action in a few weeks time but the focus for now remains on the summer transfer window. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from across the country on Sunday, July 16:

Hibs bosses dismisses loan links with Man City star

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has made it clear that Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini will not be moving to Easter Road this summer. That is because the Premier League champions are only allowed seven international loans per season and do not plan to use one on the Scotland under 21 international. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts youth set for new Brighton & Hove Albion contract and loan move

Midfielder Marc Leonard will sign a new contract with English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion before heading out on loan this summer. The Scotland under 21 international spent time in Rangers youth academy before moving to the Hearts set up where he spent sour years. He joined the Seagulls in 2018 and made 45 appearances for Northampton Town on loan last season. (Football.Scotland)

Celtic strongly linked with former Man Utd defender as Everton ‘not interested’

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans to Celtic this summer having worked with the Northern Irishman at Leicester City. Everton were also linked with the veteran centre back but it now claimed that the Toffees have ‘no interest’ in making a move for the 35-year old. (Liverpool Echo)

Released Rangers star linked with interest from multiple EFL clubs

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay is attracting the interest from a host of English Football League clubs. Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all said to be interested in signing the 19-year-old who is currently on loan at League One side Derby County after being released by Rangers. (Football.Scotland)

Aberdeen interested in Israeli defender

