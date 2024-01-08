News you can trust since 1873
How Hearts' Zander Clark and Hibs' David Marshall compare in Scottish Premiership

Zander Clark is competing for a place in Scotland's Euros 2024 squad

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:30 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:11 GMT

The January break sees Hearts sitting triumphantly in third place, six points clear from their nearest rivals. Hibs, on the other hand, are eleven points and three places below them and must improve their consistency if they are to compete in the top half of the table for the second phase of the 2023/24 season.

With the January transfer window now open and active, Nick Montgomery will surely use the month to make his mark on the Easter Road squad, bringing in fresh central defensive options in order to strengthen the Leith side's chances when the return to action comes in February.

One are, however, that neither side will necessarily look to improve upon is their goalkeepers. David Marshall, a former Scottish international with 47 caps, has saved his side on numerous occasions, diving to save crucial penalties while Hearts' Zander Clark has stood tall and mighty during a year without Scottish hero Craig Gordon.

Here is how Clark and Marshall's saving statistics compare with their Scottish Premiership rivals...

How Hibs and Hearts' goalkeepers compare.

1. Marshall vs Clark

The Well goalkeeper has a save percentage of 59.2

2. Liam Kelly - Motherwell

The Well goalkeeper has a save percentage of 59.2

Livingston's goalkeeper has a save percentage of 63.3%

3. Shamal George - Livingston

Livingston's goalkeeper has a save percentage of 63.3%

The Hoops gloves man has a save percentage of 67.4.

4. Joe Hart - Celtic

The Hoops gloves man has a save percentage of 67.4.

