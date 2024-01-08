The January break sees Hearts sitting triumphantly in third place, six points clear from their nearest rivals. Hibs, on the other hand, are eleven points and three places below them and must improve their consistency if they are to compete in the top half of the table for the second phase of the 2023/24 season.

With the January transfer window now open and active, Nick Montgomery will surely use the month to make his mark on the Easter Road squad, bringing in fresh central defensive options in order to strengthen the Leith side's chances when the return to action comes in February.

One are, however, that neither side will necessarily look to improve upon is their goalkeepers. David Marshall, a former Scottish international with 47 caps, has saved his side on numerous occasions, diving to save crucial penalties while Hearts' Zander Clark has stood tall and mighty during a year without Scottish hero Craig Gordon.

Here is how Clark and Marshall's saving statistics compare with their Scottish Premiership rivals...

2 . Liam Kelly - Motherwell The Well goalkeeper has a save percentage of 59.2 Photo Sales

3 . Shamal George - Livingston Livingston's goalkeeper has a save percentage of 63.3% Photo Sales