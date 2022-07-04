He is unlikely to take the Easter Road first-team squad to Gullane Bents for a few punishing pre-season runs up the sand dunes but he might bring in a sleep coach, special forces, or a few former players to share their experiences with the team.

The 41-year-old is relaxed as he takes a break from Hibs’ summer training camp at the Amendoeira Golf Resort in Portugal’s Algarve, sipping on a soft drink in the afternoon heat as he assesses his first few weeks in post.

“You’ve got to wait for the right opportunity. You have to get a feel. I was offered five or six jobs, none of them I fancied,” he explains.

“I applied for one and they didn’t want me. You’re waiting for that perfect blend and Hibs just felt right.

"I wanted a change of scenery and it’s probably not a bad time to take it in terms of feeling that we can progress.

“The club seems to be investing in terms of training ground, trips like this, executive boxes, the big screens at the stadium. They’re really trying to create a bit more of an exciting experience for the fans and hopefully the playing style can add to that.”

Lee Johnson takes time out from putting Hibs through their paces at the Amendoeira Golf Resort in the Algarve

The pre-season friendly matches against Hartlepool United (a 2-0 win) and Burton Albion (a 4-2 success) gave a glimpse of what we can expect from a Lee Johnson Hibs side and Clyde visit the Capital on Saturday for the first game of the Premier Sports Cup group stages which should offer further insight.

Johnson comments that he can see parallels between Hibs and Bristol City, where he spent four years between 2016 and 2020.

“Clubs are about the people, the personality and structures often change the dynamic of every individual club,” he continues.

Johnson speaks to fans at the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal

“At Bristol, Steve Lansdown and his son John had a very prominent role in the club. It’s obviously very similar here, and it’s a good family.

"I didn’t see that as a challenge before, I saw it as something that was a family vibe.

“We’ve got to win games. But it feels like good people are around the place,” he adds.

The Hibs team lines up ahead of the Burton Albion friendly

Johnson’s experience can help him anticipate any bumps in the road, but he’s also keen to create a 'bit of a culture’ at the club.

“Every year that’s gone by you learn a lot in management. The demographic of this squad is quite similar to the Barnsley and Bristol ones,” he comments.

“You have the same attributes but the same flaws which can lead you going on good or bad runs often when they feel good about themselves or a bad run can continue longer than it should.

“One of the layers is a speaker series. We’ll bring guys in – a sleep coach, the SAS, my mate Leon (‘Locksmith’ Rolle) from Rudimental, ex-Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright. It doesn’t always have to cost something.

“There are so many things you can do. We just try to find the right theme for what’s required, invite people in, drip feed this into the boys, and create a bit of a culture at the club.”