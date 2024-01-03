News you can trust since 1873
How many fans attend Hibs, Hearts. Celtic and Rangers Scottish Premiership matches each week?

The new year has started with a bang in the Scottish Premiership

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

The new year has started on an exceptionally positive note for both Edinburgh clubs in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts beating Livingston 2-1, firming up their third place position, and Hibs welcoming Harry McKirdy back to the match day squads following his life-threatening injury.

It may not have been the result Nick Montgomery was after but Elie Youan was able to secure a much needed point as Hibs drew 2-2 with Motherwell in Edinburgh but the crowds were treated to the miraculous return of McKirdy who underwent heart surgery in August and suddenly the loss of two points did not seem quite so severe.

The Jambos, however, were treated to yet another Lawrence Shankland goal as he and Kenneth Vargas ensured victory in West Lothian with over 5,000 fans making the trip. Following the opening matches in 2024, here are the average match day attendances for Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...

Hearts v Hibs attendances at Tynecastle and Easter Road

1. Hibs vs Hearts attendances

Hearts v Hibs attendances at Tynecastle and Easter Road Photo: x

Dingwall is welcoming around 4,403 fans each week - the lowest average currently in the Scottish Premiership.

2. 12. Ross County

Dingwall is welcoming around 4,403 fans each week - the lowest average currently in the Scottish Premiership.

David Martindale's side may be sitting firmly at the bottom of the league but they are still welcoming on average 4,421 fans each week.

3. 11. Livingston

David Martindale's side may be sitting firmly at the bottom of the league but they are still welcoming on average 4,421 fans each week.

The McDiarmid Park side sees 4,759 fans each week on average. They also sit tenth place in the league on 19 points.

4. 10. St Johnstone

The McDiarmid Park side sees 4,759 fans each week on average. They also sit tenth place in the league on 19 points.

