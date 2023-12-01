News you can trust since 1873
How many penalties Hibs and Hearts have been awarded compared to rivals

VAR has become a huge talking point already this 2023/24 season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has not been without its' controversial calls with VAR coming into question several times over the autumn weeks.

Fans up and down the country have regularly criticised not just the decisions made by the video review system but the length of time many of the calls have taken with Martin Boyle's goal during the Viaplay Cup semi-final taking well over five minutes to be reviewed a prime example.

However, some sides of the Premiership have come out on top when it comes to the tough-refereeing decisions and have been awarded far more penalties than their Premiership counterparts.

Ahead of the 15th matchday in the Scottish Premiership - which sees Hearts travel to Kilmarnock while Hibs welcome Aberdeen - here is how many penalties each team has been awarded so far...

Hibs and Hearts penalties received

Hibs and Hearts penalties received

Hibs and Hearts penalties received Photo: x

The Hoops have been awarded 8 penalties in total this season but have only scored five of them.

2. Celtic

Philippe Clement's side have been awarded 6 penalties so far, scoring from five.

3. Rangers

The Well have had three penalty spot kicks this season so far, converting two of them into goals.

4. Motherwell

