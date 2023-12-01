How many penalties Hibs and Hearts have been awarded compared to rivals
VAR has become a huge talking point already this 2023/24 season
The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has not been without its' controversial calls with VAR coming into question several times over the autumn weeks.
Fans up and down the country have regularly criticised not just the decisions made by the video review system but the length of time many of the calls have taken with Martin Boyle's goal during the Viaplay Cup semi-final taking well over five minutes to be reviewed a prime example.
However, some sides of the Premiership have come out on top when it comes to the tough-refereeing decisions and have been awarded far more penalties than their Premiership counterparts.
Ahead of the 15th matchday in the Scottish Premiership - which sees Hearts travel to Kilmarnock while Hibs welcome Aberdeen - here is how many penalties each team has been awarded so far...