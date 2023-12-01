The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has not been without its' controversial calls with VAR coming into question several times over the autumn weeks.

Fans up and down the country have regularly criticised not just the decisions made by the video review system but the length of time many of the calls have taken with Martin Boyle's goal during the Viaplay Cup semi-final taking well over five minutes to be reviewed a prime example.

However, some sides of the Premiership have come out on top when it comes to the tough-refereeing decisions and have been awarded far more penalties than their Premiership counterparts.

Ahead of the 15th matchday in the Scottish Premiership - which sees Hearts travel to Kilmarnock while Hibs welcome Aberdeen - here is how many penalties each team has been awarded so far...

1 . Hibs and Hearts penalties received Hibs and Hearts penalties received

2 . Celtic The Hoops have been awarded 8 penalties in total this season but have only scored five of them.

3 . Rangers Philippe Clement's side have been awarded 6 penalties so far, scoring from five.