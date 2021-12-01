How the Hibs players rated in 1-0 defeat by Rangers: Porteous blots his copybook

The centre-back always seems to be at the centre of controversy against Rangers and this was no different.

Just a few minutes after a superb block to deny Ryan Kent, the faintest of contact on the same player five minutes later proved costly. Kemar Roofe dispatched the resultant penalty and that was it.

Up until then, Porteous was superb and overall Hibs will be frustrated to have lost a match they controlled for long spells.

Hibs stay sixth in the table despite the defeat, but have now lost six of their last seven league matches.

After the team’s Hampden heroics 11 days earlier, when Martin Boyle’s hat-trick dumped Rangers out of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Jack Ross adopted an “ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach.

The Hibs head coach played exactly the same XI and set them up in the same 5-3-2/3-5-2 shape that worked so successfully in the cup semi-final.

It worked well enough. It was just the result that went wrong.

So how did the players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7 Solid enough. Little to do in the first half, other than one fine fingertip save round the post. Another good save to deny Kent in the second half. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Paul McGinn - 7 Didn't put a foot wrong. Just like at Hampden, he kept Ryan Kent relatively quiet. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Ryan Porteous - 7 Did he look happy? Well, for 85 minutes he did, until blotting his copybook by giving away the penalty. Faultless up until then. Aggressive, relished the tussle with Morelos, who was hooked. Great block to deny Kent near the end, but then brought him down for the penalty Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Paul Hanlon - 7 Looked like he would be hobbling off after ten minutes, but bounced back well. Like at Hampden in the semi-final, another solid performance. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales