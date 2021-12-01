How the Hibs players rated in 1-0 defeat by Rangers: Porteous blots his copybook

The centre-back always seems to be at the centre of controversy against Rangers and this was no different.
Just a few minutes after a superb block to deny Ryan Kent, the faintest of contact on the same player five minutes later proved costly. Kemar Roofe dispatched the resultant penalty and that was it.
Up until then, Porteous was superb and overall Hibs will be frustrated to have lost a match they controlled for long spells.
Hibs stay sixth in the table despite the defeat, but have now lost six of their last seven league matches.
After the team’s Hampden heroics 11 days earlier, when Martin Boyle’s hat-trick dumped Rangers out of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Jack Ross adopted an “ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach.
The Hibs head coach played exactly the same XI and set them up in the same 5-3-2/3-5-2 shape that worked so successfully in the cup semi-final.
It worked well enough. It was just the result that went wrong.
So how did the players rate out of ten?
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.