How to watch Hibs' pre-season friendlies in Portugal against Hartlepool United and Burton Albion

In addition to sweating it through drills in the Iberian Peninsula, the players will also face a pair of opponents from the English lower leagues.

Who are Hibs playing?

Hibs will take on Hartlepool United in the first friendly match. The League Two side recently appointed former Easter Road winger Paul Hartley as their manager following his success with Cove Rangers. Two days later the Hibees will face Burton Albion. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men finished 16th in League One last term.

The Hibs squad will travel to Portugal on Sunday for a pre-season training camp. Picture: SNS

What time is kick-off?

Both matches will begin at 11am. The Hartlepool match will take place on Wednesday, June 29, while the Burton fixture is two days later.

How to watch?

Fans in the area (the Amendoeira Golf Resort is close to popular tourist resort Albufeira) can go along and watch the games for free. However, as the training ground at the resort is limited to 200 spectators, Hibs have decided to also stream the matches live on the official club YouTube channel.

Anything else?

Hibs will also host an open training session on the Thursday between both friendly matches. This will take place between 2pm and 3pm and afterwards supporters will get the chance to ask questions of Johnson in an excluse Q&A.

Will Aiden McGeady be in action?

Hibs are hopeful of completing a deal to sign the winger in time for him to join the rest of the squad in flying out on Sunday.

