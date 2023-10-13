Hibs women will head to Rangers in the hope of getting back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle

Grant Scott’s side will be heading to Glasgow this weekend to face Rangers at Ibrox Stadium. This is set to be the tenth matchday in the 2023/24 season with the hope of playing in the top half of the table for next year’s second phase.

The Hibees currently sit fifth in the league, following four wins, two draws and three losses from their opening nine games and following a ‘blip’ against Partick Thistle, Scott will be hoping his side return to their flying form when they head to the Gers this weekend.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle at Meadowbank Stadium, Hibs’ Ellis Notley said: “We are disappointed. We know that performance is well below the standards that we set for ourselves as a squad. In regards to the game, we dominated and created chances but we have not taken them and that’s cost us.

“You can’t win a game of football without scoring goals, unfortunately, we have not done that today. I don’t know how many chances we have created but when we look back and analyse the game, we will see what we can do better in those final moments.”

Scott’s squad will now prepare for their next instalment as they head to the 50,000-seater stadium in Glasgow’s Southside. Here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is Rangers vs Hibs?

Hibs will be travelling to Glasgow for kick-off at 1pm on Sunday 15 October. Ibrox will be hosting the fixture with tickets available to purchase from the Rangers website with costs averaging £7.

How to watch Rangers vs Hibs

The match will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Sports Website. Coverage will begin at kick-off, 1pm, with Partick Thistle vs Celtic available to watch from 4pm on BBC Alba and BBC iPlayer.