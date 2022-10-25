The 23-year-old doesn’t have to do much to court controversy. Earlier this season Jim Goodwin received an eight-match touchline ban after the Aberdeen boss accused Porteous of “blatant cheating”, while he’s also drawn the wrath of ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in the past.

But while incidents perpetrated by the Scotland international are often blown up and out of proportion, there’s a feeling the same doesn’t reply when he’s on the receiving end.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said his player deserved more protection in the wake of the recent 1-0 defeat to Dundee United after an alleged elbow by home defender Ryan Edwards was missed by the officials.

Ryan Porteous, along with Hibs defender Paul Hanlon, argue with referee Euan Anderson after Hibs' 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice. Picture: SNS

Porteous feels there would have been a far bigger outcry on social media if he’d been the one delivering the blow. He also referenced an incident from last season where he received a three-match ban for kicking out at Christian Ramirez after the Aberdeen striker posted a video of the incident on his Twitter page.

“It's not something that really crosses my mind,” Porteous told the Evening News when asked if he felt he deserved more protection.

"In that game I thought it was clear and obvious. It's not really been talked about on Twitter and I think that it's one of them where, if it's me, it's a four-page spread. But listen, I'm not the type of player who wants opponents to get retrospective bans and putting things on my social media, or things like that.”

After the introduction of VAR, Porteous was involved in a contentious decision at Easter Road as both referee and video assistants allowed St Johnstone’s equaliser to stand despite protests from Hibs about a push in the back of the defender by Nicky Clark.

"I would think so,” said Porteous when asked if he should have been awarded a foul. “His hands are on my back. But at the end of the day it's the decision of the referee and the VAR. They are the professionals.”