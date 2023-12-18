Both Hearts and Hibs fans were sent around the country to watch their stars in action this weekend

It was a Cup final victory for Rangers as their captain James Tavernier scored the winner to help Philippe Clement win his first piece of silverware at the Ibrox club. With Aberdeen and Rangers out of Premiership action, Hibs faced St Johnstone while Hearts took on Celtic and made a historic win.

Nick Montgomery's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Saints while Parkhead was silenced by the boys in maroon as Hearts won 2-0 to send them back up into third place in the league. Celtic suffered just their second loss of the season and the crowd went into a chorus of boos as their players walked off with Brendan Rodgers issuing an apology post-match.

Nearly 60,000 were in attendance to watch the Hearts' victory at Parkhead, a crowd three times bigger than what can be seen at Tynecastle or Easter Road. Here is where Hibs and Hearts sit in comparison to their Premiership rivals in terms of average attendances...

