'Incredible potential' - What Hellas Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi said about former Hibs defender Josh Doig after his Serie A debut

Josh Doig finally made his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona on Sunday night after overcoming an injury that rendered him sidelined for the beginning of the Italian league campaign.

By Patrick McPartlin
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:41 pm

The 20-year-old left-back came on in the 85th minute of Verona’s 1-0 home defeat by Atalanta, replacing Filippo Terracciano.

Doig impressed during his brief time on the pitch effectively as a left-winger, running at players with the ball, setting up Ivan Ilic for a headed attempt on goal as well as having a shot himself that wasn’t too far away.

The former Easter Road youngster picked up an injury shortly after joining the Venetian outfit, limiting his gametime before Sunday night’s match to a pre-season friendly against local side Virtus Verona.

Teun Koopmeiners’ 50th-minute goal was the difference between Verona and Atalanta but there was plenty of positivity surrounding Doig’s first foray in the Italian top flight.

During his post-match press conference, Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi was effusive in his praise of the young Scot.

"In England they say, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’. If I pick young players then I have no doubts and neither do they,” he explained.

"Doig did well; he has incredible potential. He is a great crosser of the ball and finisher.

"He’s starting to get minutes in his legs – he got injured after two training sessions – and his characteristics will come to the fore and his quality will show.

Doig could get further gametime when Verona travel to face Empoli in the 5.30pm kick-off on Wednesday – and could come up against ex-Verona and former Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson.