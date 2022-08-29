Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old left-back came on in the 85th minute of Verona’s 1-0 home defeat by Atalanta, replacing Filippo Terracciano.

Doig impressed during his brief time on the pitch effectively as a left-winger, running at players with the ball, setting up Ivan Ilic for a headed attempt on goal as well as having a shot himself that wasn’t too far away.

The former Easter Road youngster picked up an injury shortly after joining the Venetian outfit, limiting his gametime before Sunday night’s match to a pre-season friendly against local side Virtus Verona.

Teun Koopmeiners’ 50th-minute goal was the difference between Verona and Atalanta but there was plenty of positivity surrounding Doig’s first foray in the Italian top flight.

During his post-match press conference, Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi was effusive in his praise of the young Scot.

"In England they say, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’. If I pick young players then I have no doubts and neither do they,” he explained.

"Doig did well; he has incredible potential. He is a great crosser of the ball and finisher.

"He’s starting to get minutes in his legs – he got injured after two training sessions – and his characteristics will come to the fore and his quality will show.