'Incredible potential' - What Hellas Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi said about former Hibs defender Josh Doig after his Serie A debut
Josh Doig finally made his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona on Sunday night after overcoming an injury that rendered him sidelined for the beginning of the Italian league campaign.
The 20-year-old left-back came on in the 85th minute of Verona’s 1-0 home defeat by Atalanta, replacing Filippo Terracciano.
Doig impressed during his brief time on the pitch effectively as a left-winger, running at players with the ball, setting up Ivan Ilic for a headed attempt on goal as well as having a shot himself that wasn’t too far away.
The former Easter Road youngster picked up an injury shortly after joining the Venetian outfit, limiting his gametime before Sunday night’s match to a pre-season friendly against local side Virtus Verona.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts boss explains potential for transfer exits and his expectations for Lewis Neilson
-
2
Concern over Liam Boyce as Hearts striker feels pain in knee with management pushing for more signings
-
3
Nottingham Forest make Alex Mighten decision after loan bids from Hearts, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich
-
4
How the Hearts players rated in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone – with standout performer on 9
-
5
Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone: Worrying injuries during vital league win for Jambos
Teun Koopmeiners’ 50th-minute goal was the difference between Verona and Atalanta but there was plenty of positivity surrounding Doig’s first foray in the Italian top flight.
During his post-match press conference, Verona boss Gabriele Cioffi was effusive in his praise of the young Scot.
"In England they say, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’. If I pick young players then I have no doubts and neither do they,” he explained.
"Doig did well; he has incredible potential. He is a great crosser of the ball and finisher.
"He’s starting to get minutes in his legs – he got injured after two training sessions – and his characteristics will come to the fore and his quality will show.
Doig could get further gametime when Verona travel to face Empoli in the 5.30pm kick-off on Wednesday – and could come up against ex-Verona and former Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson.